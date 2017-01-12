Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lawmakers say they'll move quickly on tax cut plan
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Top Arkansas lawmakers say they'll move quickly on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed $50 million tax cut for low-income residents but say there are questions about part of his plan to give military veterans a tax break.
The top Republican in the state Senate said Thursday he'll bring Hutchinson's income tax cut proposal before that chamber's Revenue and Taxation Committee next week. House leaders said they also plan to take up the proposal in the next couple of weeks.
Legislative leaders say there is resistance to Hutchinson's proposal to raise the sales tax on manufactured housing to help pay for exempting military veterans' retirement benefits from the state income tax. Hutchinson said he's open to looking at alternatives for funding the veterans' exemption.
