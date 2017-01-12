Burned Springdale buses probed for cause, cost; loaner offers pour in

SPRINGDALE -- Investigators and insurance inspectors examined the charred remains of 20 Ozark Regional Transit buses Wednesday, looking for the cause of Tuesday's fire and trying to determine the cost of the damage.

And riders may have their regular routes back soon thanks to the generosity of other transit organizations that offered loaner buses to help Ozark Regional Transit get back on its wheels, said Joel Gardner, executive director.

"We have the property and vehicle claims persons on-site," Gardner said. "They are assessing the damage to all buildings, personal property and vehicles. I don't know yet how the insurance will make their assessments -- on new or depreciated value."

Inspectors were at the bus yard on East Robinson Avenue for about six hours Wednesday and are expected back today, Gardner said.

"The great thing is we may be back up and running sooner than ever expected," Gardner said Wednesday.

Ozark Regional Transit had buses to run two routes but was trying to get four others back into service after they were spared from the flames because they were undergoing repairs.

University of Arkansas Razorback Transit was set to provide two buses; Gateway Church in Greenland and Open Avenues in Rogers were each sending a bus; Pelivan Transit in Oklahoma offered two buses that were being picked up Wednesday afternoon; Fort Smith Transit had a bus ready for pickup Wednesday; and Pine Bluff transit officials were prepping two buses, Gardner said. The transit provider in Wichita, Kan., will have nine buses ready by Friday, he said.

In addition, Eureka Springs has several vehicles on "standby" if needed, Gardner said. Transit providers in Athens, Ga., have offered two vehicles and providers in Birmingham, Ala., have offered four.

"By the end of today, we should know how many loaners and borrowers we've got coming to us over the next 24 hours," Gardner said Wednesday. "We're still trying to organize all that stuff and make sure we have drivers who can go places and get them."

The transit provider's phones are ringing with people who want to know when their bus route will be back in service, Gardner said.

"Our phones are blowing up with that specific question: When will my bus be back available to me?" Gardner said. "We're telling them to be patient with us as we're rebuilding the fleet through loaners and borrowers."

Gardner said he has offered drivers the option of using accrued vacation or sick time to cover missing hours. Gardner said some of the longer-term drivers have stepped up to donate time to newer drivers who do not have much time accrued.

"They are working together as a team while we rebuild," Gardner said.

