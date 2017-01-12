Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 12, 2017

This article was published today at 3:32 a.m.

The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the fourth day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

9 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

9 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room

151.

9 a.m. Ho u s e P u b l i c Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

9 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

HOUSE

10 a.m. House convenes.

SENATE

10:30 a.m. Senate convenes.

