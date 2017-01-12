The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the fourth day of the 2017 regular session.
COMMITTEES
9 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.
9 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.
9 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room
151.
9 a.m. Ho u s e P u b l i c Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.
9 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.
10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.
HOUSE
10 a.m. House convenes.
SENATE
10:30 a.m. Senate convenes.
Print Headline: Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.