Chicken, pork stolen from Little Rock church's kitchen, police say

A Little Rock church's meat supply was stolen from its kitchen Wednesday, according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a burglary at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 924 S. Cross St. around 5:30 p.m..

A 79-year-old man told police that he returned to the church kitchen that evening for service to find that a window on the east side of the building at been broken.

The report listed the stolen items as three packages of chicken wings, one package of chicken thighs and an undisclosed amount of pork roast.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.