Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Dec. 14

Brandon and Shannon Summers, Jacksonville, daughter.

Dec. 19

Adam and Brittani Hargis, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 21

Tabitha and Marcus Christopher Sr., Little Rock, son.

Justin McDuffee and Kristina Lawrence, Lonoke, daughter.

Dec. 22

Robert and Tasha Abrams, Searcy, son.

J.R. and Kathleen Lee, Benton, daughter.

Dec. 23

Jason and Ashley Young, Greenbrier, son.

Dec. 24

Johnathon McKenzie and Martha Jennings, Ozark, son.

Dec. 25

Joseph and Kaylee Brown, Austin, daughter.

Hunter Dickey and Bailey Levart, White Hall, daughter.

Dec. 26

Daniel and Meag Abo, Benton, son.

Justin and Amanda Wilson, Little Rock, son.

Mathieu and Morgan Shepard, Beebe, daughter.

Dec. 27

Nisha Ridgel, North Little Rock, daughter.

Chad and Wendy Hunter, Alexander, son.

John and Megan Kuykendall III, Little Rock, daughter.

Brian Calvin and Kristen Dobbs-Calvin, Hot Springs, daughter.

Ruthie Bailey, Little Rock, daughter.

Jordan and Marlo Parker, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 28

Samuel and Jennifer Eddy, Little Rock, son.

Wendy Ortiz, Mabelvale, son.

Kendal Langston and Alaina King, Little Rock, daughter.

Brandon Harris Jr. and Camarian Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.

Brandy Howell, North Little Rock, daughter.

Ashley Terry, Jacksonville, daughter.

Dec. 29

Joshua and Whitney Rawn, Little Rock, son.

Jared and Kelsie Fannon, North Little Rock, daughter.

Daniel and Amber Morley, Jacksonville, son.

Kelliee Williams, Little Rock, daughter.

Antoinette Williams, Jacksonville, son.

Chase and Mandy Tucker, Greenbrier, son.

Dec. 30

Paige Bolden, North Little Rock, son.

Adrian Baker and Andrea Mitchell-Baker, Sherwood, son.

Timothy and Kathleen Lenahan, Sheridan, daughter.

Hunter and Katelyn Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.

Autie and Cynthia Goodnight, Benton, son.

Michael and Jenna Roystuart, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 31

Patrick and Brooke White, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 1

Jionni Murry and Krystal Wofford, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 2

Dustin Pulliaui and Megan Vail, Rison, son.

O'Neil and Tiffany Clarke, North Little Rock, daughter.

Thomas and Chrissie Havens, El Paso, son.

Alesha Bailey, Benton, daughter.

Jan. 3

Ryan and Kristen Berry, Little Rock, son.

Matthew and Laura Synco, Haskell, son.

James and Krystal Allen, El Dorado, son.

Joshua and Christina Roberts, Benton, daughter.

Bailey and Marie Stacks, Maumelle, son.

Jan. 4

April and Keith Phillips Sr., Bryant, son.

Sharita Runnells, Benton, son.

Patrick and Michelle May, Cabot, daughter.

Dwayne Johnson and Tyquashia Hubbard, Little Rock, son.

Brian and Miranda Green, Pine Bluff, son.

Timothy and McKenna Adams, Maumelle, daughter.

Jan. 5

Amy Gifford, Little Rock, daughter.

Dick Alot and Areal Newman, Little Rock, son.

Brittany Hairston, Benton, male.

Roniquwa Ford, Little Rock, male.

Nolan and Sara Woodell, Stuttgart, son.

Tyler and Haley McDaniel, Moro, son.

Jan. 6

Justin and Anna Kirkes, Little Rock, son.

Latonya Calvin, Little Rock, son.

Durrell and Lindsey Nevels, Benton, daughter.

Matthew and Emily Holmes, Little Rock, daughter.

Kent and Katie Thompson, Little Rock, son.

Floyd Patterson and Nakita McGee, Jacksonville, son.

Marriage Licenses

Strayhorn Darren, 32, and Luis Vasquez Flores, 25, both of Little Rock.

Steven Lamm, 30, of Bismarck and Emily Flick, 28, of Alexander.

Randall Wilder, 64, and Mario Tellez-Gonzalez, 21, both of Memphis, Tenn..

Keevan Evans, 22, and Lynnsey Boatwright-Murry, 21, both of Little Rock.

Michael Folse, 42, and Emily Henderson, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Anthony Hampton, 35, of Little Rock and Sylvia Etherly, 38, of North Little Rock.

Nathan Mcmurry, 25, and Katelyn Skinner, 22, both of Roland.

Lucas Nieves, 23, and Olivia Ramirez, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-91. Jacob Daniel v. Mary Gray.

17-92. Charmaine Waters v. Derrick Johnson Sr.

17-120.Jacqueline Herman v. Chad Herman.

17-122. Holly Hill v. John Hill.

17-123. Cody Sprenger v. Allison Sweet.

17-125. Shaun Wright v. Carrie Wright.

17-126. Lindsay Faulkner v. Rush Faulkner.

17-128. James Golden v. Lisa Golden.

17-129. Patricia Jones v. Todd Jones.

GRANTED

14-3370. Evernia Watkins v. Lutician Curenton.

16-1559. Ty Landreth v. Debra Landreth.

16-2182. Desiree Henry v. John Rawls Jr.

16-3085. Deivien Value v. Evelyn Value.

16-3286. Jaqueline Gentry v. Tabari Carter.

16-3332. Carolyn Johnson v. Lee Johnson.

16-4084. Barbara Baran v. Matthew Baran.

16-4194. Anthony Allen v. Shandria Adams.

16-4665. Angela Simpson v. Daryl Simpson.

Metro on 01/12/2017