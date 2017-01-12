Deputies name couple killed in fire

Pulaski County authorities Wednesday identified a husband and wife who were killed in a mobile home fire last month.

Jaymi and James Parnell, both 61 years old, died of smoke inhalation when a mobile home south of Little Rock caught fire, said Lt. Cody Burk, a Pulaski County sheriff's spokesman.

Authorities were called to 3914 Jude Lane about 4:53 p.m. Dec. 12 for a report of a fire, Burk said.

One body was found close to the front door, and the second was discovered later while firefighters were putting out hot spots inside the structure, he said.

Investigators believe the fire started near the stove, he said. Burk described the deaths as accidental and said no foul play is suspected.

