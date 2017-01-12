Drugs, arms found in PB home; 5 held

A search executed Tuesday at a Pine Bluff home led to the arrests of five people and the confiscation of drugs and firearms, authorities said.

Pine Bluff police officers and members of the city's special weapons and tactics team arrived at a residence in the 2600 block of South Oak Street around 3 p.m., officer Roy Gober wrote in a news release.

Inside the home, officers confiscated three weapons -- an AR-15-style rifle, a 9mm handgun and a .40-caliber handgun -- as well as substances suspected to be roughly 20 grams of marijuana, 3.58 grams of crack cocaine and 3.86 grams of powder cocaine, Gober wrote.

Five adults were arrested on various charges, including outstanding warrants, and one minor was taken into custody, the release said. The names of those arrested were not immediately available.

Metro on 01/12/2017