FRIDAY’S ENTRIES

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, maiden claiming $25,000, 3-year-old fillies
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Santinzo Birzer 10-1
2 Boardroom Drama Quinonez 10-1
3 Slick Red Oil Johnson 5-1
4 Drip Brew Ortiz 4-1
5 Little Dixie K Hill 12-1
6 Liza G. Cannon 9-2
7 Precisely Ponti Rocco, Jr. 8-1
8 Catawba’s Cube Laviolette 15-1
9 Lil’ Bit Lobo Medina 8-1
10 Plum Gorgeous Rodriguez 15-1
11 Lineup for Kisses Vazquez 6-1
12 Karen For Cam St. Julien 30-1
2 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, waiver claiming $7,500, Arkansas-bred 4-year-olds and up
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Sarah’s Swingtown Laviolette 20-1
2 Shady Creek Court 30-1
3 Bernard Road Quinonez 4-1
4 Hunter Henry Osorio 12-1
5 Tour de Rock Landeros 15-1
6 Runarounddancing Canchari 7-2
7 Our Doc Tanner Vazquez 6-1
8 Command a Bull De La Cruz 5-2
9 Bud Ro Corbett 10-1
10 Guska Mon Shoes McNeil 8-1
11 Screamin Mushroom Clawson 20-1
3 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, claiming $16,000, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Wild About Irene Hill 10-1
2 Afoolsbrokenheart Canchari 8-1
3 Kiss St. Julien 2-1
4 Yooou Den Franco 6-1
5 Will Gracie Shine Ortiz 3-1
6 Luvthatmustang Vazquez 7-2
7 Rose to Glory Roman 6-1
4 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, claiming $7,500, 4-year-olds and up
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Cruachan Felix 6-1
2 Old Fashioned King Laviolette 15-1
3 Royal Dehere Johnson 15-1
4 Lethal Ulloa 20-1
5 Roma Road Birzer 6-1
6 Lotto Cat Perez 5-1
7 Sky Blue Mongolia Rocco, Jr. 20-1
8 Father Mick Roman 20-1
9 Rage Riot St. Julien 6-1
10 Stratocruiser Pompell 15-1
11 Kerugma Canchari 6-1
12 Strut N Swagger Vazquez 3-1
5 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, starter allowance $7,500, 4-year-olds and up
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Itsallaboutyou Vazquez 5-2
2 Major Player Hill 20-1
3 Germaine’s Boy Johnson 15-1
4 Buck Magic Cannon 15-1
5 Midas Dancer Pompell 8-1
6 Greely Is Back Borel 12-1
7 Half Dome Dude Franco 3-1
8 My Name Is Hebe Laviolette 12-1
9 Night Patrol Kennedy 20-1
10 The Lone Roo Perez 8-1
11 Hotbutteredsoul Rocco, Jr. 15-1
12 Como Se Llama Canchari 8-1
6 Purse $76,000, 6 furlongs, allowance optional claiming $62,500, filies and mares, 4-year-olds and up
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Athena Rocco, Jr. 5-2
2 Chanteline Ortiz 2-1
3 Durango Borel 4-1
4 Ciaran’s Prize St. Julien 6-1
5 My Master Plan Quinonez 10-1
6 Marquee Miss Osorio 7-2
7 Purse $72,000, 1 mile, maiden special weight, 3-year-olds
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Bonhomme Franco 20-1
2 Clearly Super Emigh 6-1
3 Wicked Zar Hill 4-1
4 My Boy Lane Cannon 30-1
5 Addaichi Wethey, Jr. 8-1
6 Tizatalker Perez 8-1
7 P C Cowboy Vazquez 15-1
8 Stand Alone Dennis Corbett 10-1
9 Zip Van Winkle Ortiz 5-1
10 Dilettante Borel 7-2
11 Dribbles Laviolette 15-1
12 One Dreamy Dude Birzer 12-1
8 Fifth Season Stakes, Purse $125,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Discreetness Court 12-1
2 Cutacorner Cannon 30-1
3 Code West Quinonez 5-1
4 Pinson Ortiz 6-1
5 For Greater Glory Borel 20-1
6 Smack Smack Laviolette 3-1
7 Inside Straight Franco 9-2
8 Chief of Staff Birzer 8-1
9 Domain’s Rap Vazquez 6-1
10 Mr. Z Rocco, Jr. 6-1
9 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, waiver claiming $7,500, 4-year-olds and up
PP HORSE JOCKEY ODDS
1 Leflore County Ortiz 10-1
2 Weknewuweretrouble Sanjur 12-1
3 Jebadiah Roman 20-1
4 Incoming Vazquez 4-1
5 Hypothetical Clawson 20-1
6 Tuff Red Stick Rocco, Jr. 20-1
7 Dynamic Impact St. Julien 7-2
8 Roberto Gato Kennedy 9-2
9 Bracigliano Osorio 10-1
10 Captain Payback Franco 10-1
11 Nanea Pompell 12-1
12 Holy Bullex Landeros 8-1
