House fire leaves 1 dead in Warren

An overnight house fire left a man dead in Bradley County, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials received a call around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday from a resident on Davenport Street in Warren saying a neighboring home was on fire, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft said.

Two city firetrucks with 18 firefighters initially responded to the scene, Ashcraft said, and two other county units were called for support. Firefighters found the victim inside the house, about 6 feet from the front door. Officials performed CPR before transporting the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Ashcraft said.

Authorities believe that the man lived at the residence. Another person lives at the residence but was out of town at the time of the fire, Ashcraft said.

He said he could not comment on the cause of the blaze because it remains under investigation. The back of the residence was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Ashcraft said, and the house is "pretty much a total loss."

Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim pending the notification of next of kin.

State Desk on 01/12/2017