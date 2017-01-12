House vote on House Resolution 1001

Here’s how the state House voted Wednesday on the resolution that adopted rules for the lower chamber, including changes to give the House speaker in the next regular legislative session the authority to appoint committee members and to allow members to raise funds during fiscal sessions. Fifty votes were required to pass the measure.

Yea (75)

Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville

Scott Baltz, D-Pocahontas

Sonia Eubanks Barker, R-Smackover

Rick Beck, R-Center Ridge

Mary Bentley, R-Perryville

Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith

Ken Bragg, R-Sheridan

David Branscum, R-Marshall

Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood

Sarah Capp, R-Ozark

Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge

Bruce Coleman, R-Mountainburg

Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville

Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs

Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana

Andy Davis, R-Little Rock

Gary Deffenbaugh, R-Van Buren

Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville

Charlotte Douglas, R-Alma

Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville

Trevor Drown, R-Dover

Les Eaves, R-Searcy

Jon Eubanks, R-Paris

Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis

David Fielding, D-Magnolia

Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren

Lanny Fite, R-Benton

Jack Fortner, R-Yellville

Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould

Jeremy Gillam R-Judsonia

Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona

Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne

Kim Hammer, R-Benton

Ken Henderson, R-Russellville

David Hillman, R-Almyra

Grant Hodges, R-Rogers

Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff

Steve Hollowell, R-Forrest City

Douglas House, R-North Little Rock

Lane Jean, R-Magnolia

Joe Jett, R-Success

Bob Johnson, D-Jacksonville

Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro

Tim Lemons, R-Cabot

Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle

Roger Lynch, R-Lonoke

John Maddox, R-Mena

Stephen Magie, D-Conway

Andy Mayberry, R-Hensley

Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville

George McGill, D-Fort Smith

Ron McNair, R-Alpena

David Meeks, R-Conway

Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier

John Payton, R-Wilburn

Clint Penzo, R-Springdale

Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers

Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville

Matthew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith

Chris Richey, D-West Helena

Marcus Richmond, R-Harvey

Laurie Rushing, R-Hot Springs

Johnny Rye, R-Trumann

Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado

Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro

James Sturch, R-Batesville

Don Sullivan, R-Jonesboro

Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro

DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio

Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage

Les Warren, R-Hot Springs

Danny Watson, R-Hope

Jeff Williams, R-Springdale

Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock

Richard Womack, R-Arkadelphia

Nay (23)

Fred Allen, D-Little Rock

Eddie Armstrong, D-North Little Rock

Charles Blake, D-North Little Rock

LeAnne Burch, D-Monticello

Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers

Joe Farrer, R-Austin

Kenneth Ferguson, D-Pine Bluff

Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff

Mickey Gates, R-Hot Springs

Kim Hendren, R-Gravette

Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville

Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville

Fredrick Love, D-Little Rock

Robin Lundstrum, R-Springdale

Mark McElroy, D-Tillar

Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs

Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna

Milton Nicks Jr., D-Marion

Warwick Sabin, D-Little Rock

Nelda Speaks, R-Mountain Home

Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock

John Walker, D-Little Rock

David Whitaker, D-Fayetteville

Present (1)

James Sorvillo, R-Little Rock

Not Voting (1)

Michael John Gray, D-Augusta