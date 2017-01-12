House vote on House Resolution 1001
This article was published today at 3:32 a.m.
Here’s how the state House voted Wednesday on the resolution that adopted rules for the lower chamber, including changes to give the House speaker in the next regular legislative session the authority to appoint committee members and to allow members to raise funds during fiscal sessions. Fifty votes were required to pass the measure.
Yea (75)
Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville
Scott Baltz, D-Pocahontas
Sonia Eubanks Barker, R-Smackover
Rick Beck, R-Center Ridge
Mary Bentley, R-Perryville
Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith
Ken Bragg, R-Sheridan
David Branscum, R-Marshall
Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood
Sarah Capp, R-Ozark
Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge
Bruce Coleman, R-Mountainburg
Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville
Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs
Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana
Andy Davis, R-Little Rock
Gary Deffenbaugh, R-Van Buren
Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville
Charlotte Douglas, R-Alma
Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville
Trevor Drown, R-Dover
Les Eaves, R-Searcy
Jon Eubanks, R-Paris
Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis
David Fielding, D-Magnolia
Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren
Lanny Fite, R-Benton
Jack Fortner, R-Yellville
Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould
Jeremy Gillam R-Judsonia
Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona
Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne
Kim Hammer, R-Benton
Ken Henderson, R-Russellville
David Hillman, R-Almyra
Grant Hodges, R-Rogers
Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff
Steve Hollowell, R-Forrest City
Douglas House, R-North Little Rock
Lane Jean, R-Magnolia
Joe Jett, R-Success
Bob Johnson, D-Jacksonville
Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro
Tim Lemons, R-Cabot
Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle
Roger Lynch, R-Lonoke
John Maddox, R-Mena
Stephen Magie, D-Conway
Andy Mayberry, R-Hensley
Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville
George McGill, D-Fort Smith
Ron McNair, R-Alpena
David Meeks, R-Conway
Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier
John Payton, R-Wilburn
Clint Penzo, R-Springdale
Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers
Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville
Matthew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith
Chris Richey, D-West Helena
Marcus Richmond, R-Harvey
Laurie Rushing, R-Hot Springs
Johnny Rye, R-Trumann
Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado
Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro
James Sturch, R-Batesville
Don Sullivan, R-Jonesboro
Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro
DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio
Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage
Les Warren, R-Hot Springs
Danny Watson, R-Hope
Jeff Williams, R-Springdale
Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock
Richard Womack, R-Arkadelphia
Nay (23)
Fred Allen, D-Little Rock
Eddie Armstrong, D-North Little Rock
Charles Blake, D-North Little Rock
LeAnne Burch, D-Monticello
Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers
Joe Farrer, R-Austin
Kenneth Ferguson, D-Pine Bluff
Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff
Mickey Gates, R-Hot Springs
Kim Hendren, R-Gravette
Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville
Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville
Fredrick Love, D-Little Rock
Robin Lundstrum, R-Springdale
Mark McElroy, D-Tillar
Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs
Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna
Milton Nicks Jr., D-Marion
Warwick Sabin, D-Little Rock
Nelda Speaks, R-Mountain Home
Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock
John Walker, D-Little Rock
David Whitaker, D-Fayetteville
Present (1)
James Sorvillo, R-Little Rock
Not Voting (1)
Michael John Gray, D-Augusta
