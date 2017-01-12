Legislators vote for 4-day recess

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution to allow the House and Senate to recess at the end of business today and reconvene Tuesday.

The Senate approved House Concurrent Resolution 1002 by House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, on Wednesday, after the House approved it earlier this week. Monday is the state holiday recognizing the birthdays of Martin Luther King Jr. and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Legislative approval of the resolution is required for the recess from Thursday-Tuesday because Article 5, Section 28, of the Arkansas Constitution provides that neither the House nor Senate can adjourn for more than three days without the consent of the other chamber.

The regular legislative session of the 91st General Assembly began Monday.

