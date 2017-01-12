Home / Latest News /
Man bun helps neighbors identify car vandalizing suspect, police say
By The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Police say a man bun helped people in one Pittsburgh neighborhood identify the man who was vandalizing their cars.
WTAE-TV reported that 22-year-old Isaac Gettleman is facing 36 counts of criminal mischief.
Police say various surveillance cameras captured images of a man wearing his hair in a bun while kicking the sides of cars and jumping on their side-view mirrors on the city's South Side.
Gettleman lives in the same neighborhood, which led fellow resident Erin Catalina to wonder, "What motivates someone to do that? I have no idea." She was referring to the vandalism, not Gettleman's hair style.
He faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 18.
