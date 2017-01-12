Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 12, 2017, 9 a.m.

Minor earthquake reported in south-central Arkansas

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 8:57 a.m.

this-reading-from-a-seismic-station-placed-in-cane-creek-state-park-shows-an-earthquake-near-sheridan-early-thursday-morning-the-park-is-about-45-miles-southeast-of-the-quakes-epicenter

This reading from a seismic station placed in Cane Creek State Park shows an earthquake near Sheridan early Thursday morning. The park is about 45 miles southeast of the quake's epicenter.

A minor earthquake centered near Sheridan in south-central Arkansas was recorded early Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency said the 2.6-magnitude quake occurred shortly after 12:40 a.m. about 7 miles southwest of Sheridan, or about 32 miles southwest of Little Rock.

Shortly before 9 a.m., 14 people had reported to the survey that they felt shaking they believed to be associated with the quake. The responses characterized the rumbling as weak or light.

The survey says quakes below 3.0 in magnitude generally aren't felt "except by a very few under especially favorable conditions."

There were no preliminary reports of any damage.

