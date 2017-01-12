Home / Latest News /
Note in recycler's trash helps police identify bank robbery suspect
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:57 p.m.
WOODSTOCK, Vt. — A woman's penchant for recycling and a crumpled note in her trash have helped police identify a suspect in a Vermont bank robbery.
Gail Dougherty of Woodstock found the note inside a paper coffee cup Jan. 4 and planned to put the cup in her recycling bin. The note said, "THIS IS A ROBBERY GIVE ME THE MONEY QUIETLY AND NO ONE WILL GET HURT." A robbery happened at the local bank earlier that day.
The Valley News reported that DNA samples from Dougherty's home matched that of 28-year-old Adam Kniffin, who was dating the family's housekeeper.
An arrest warrant was issued on charges of assault, robbery and larceny. Kniffin is now in a New Hampshire jail on a parole violation. A phone number couldn't be found for him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Note in recycler's trash helps police identify bank robbery suspect
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.