100 years ago

Jan. 12, 1917

• No reward can be offered for the three men who escaped from the state penitentiary early yesterday morning, as they were all classed as "safe keepers" and not subject to reward, according to officials of the penitentiary. Jim Overmiller was placed in the penitentiary December 29, following his arrest at Searcy charged with holding up the station agent and two members of a train crew. The White county jail at Searcy was in no condition to house him and Overmiller was brought to the penitentiary.

50 years ago

Jan. 12, 1967

• Lieutenant Governor Maurice L. (Footsie) Britt, who has already had his problems with the state Senate, presided over the body for the first time Wednesday and they exchanged statements of co-operation. One of the Senate's first actions, however, did not improve relations between the Republican presiding officer and the Democratic senators. The Senate resolved itself into committee of the whole, excluding Britt, and then went into executive session.

25 years ago

Jan. 12, 1992

• Three fires were set Friday night in Little Rock, two of them hours apart at the same house, officials said Saturday. The first arson occurred about 6:30 p.m. and damaged a vacant house at 4005 W. 25th St. The fire, possibly fueled by gasoline, started in a west center room of the home, Fire Inspector Lane Kinder said. An initial damage estimate for the structure was set at $8,000. Firefighters received a second call to the same address about 10:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the house was in flames. The second fire destroyed the building. It caused about $10,000 more in damage. The third fire was probably unrelated to the first two, Kinder said. A home at 3205 S. Ringo St. was set on fire about 11:15 p.m.

10 years ago

Jan. 12, 2007

• Little Rock School Board members saw for the first time on Thursday preliminary drawings of a new kindergarten-through-eighth-grade campus being considered for 75 acres off Rahling Road in west Little Rock. Early plans call for the school, the first new building to serve the district's west side since Fulbright Elementary was built in 1978, to be a multistory building containing 250,000 square feet. The building itself would have a "footprint" of 172,200 square feet. The district has until May 8 to decide whether to purchase the site at a cost of almost $3.5 million.

Metro on 01/12/2017