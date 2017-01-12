Police: Arkansas woman, 84, hit, killed while pushing walker across street; driver arrested

An elderly Arkansas woman was hit by a vehicle and killed while pushing her walker across a highway Wednesday night, and police say the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Michael Kenask, 35, of Howell, N.J., is being held on a negligent homicide charge in the crash that left Wilma Delores Glass, 84, dead in Crawford County, according to a news release. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content level above the legal limit.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Glass was crossing Alma Highway, or U.S. 64, Van Buren police spokesman Det. Jonathan Wear said.

Police said the vehicle Kenask was driving struck Glass as she was walking toward the Cloverleaf Plaza Shopping Center off Alma Highway.

Kenask was booked into the Crawford County jail on the negligent homicide charge as well as charges of driving while intoxicated and careless driving, records show.