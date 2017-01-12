Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 12, 2017, 7:12 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

JANUARY

12 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Ann’s Bridal. Larry Winningham (501) 827-8050 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com

12 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring. (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

14 Piggott chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Clay County Fairgrounds. Joey Rahn. (870) 634-6775 or rahnj70@gmail.com

21 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Silver Moon Club. Thomas Crosslin. (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

21 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-State Farmers. Stanley Powell. (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com

21 Harrisburg chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Jason Stewart. (870) 219-0782 or duckdaddystew@yahoo.com

21 Walnut Ridge chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Walnut Ridge Country Club. Scott Brady. (870) 759-2096 or scottb72476@yahoo.com

26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey. (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

27 Saline County Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Event. Benton Event Center. 6 p.m. Jimmy Dunahoo (501) 416-1405.

27 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Event Center. Beth Lowman. (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com

28 Manila chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Gene Adams. (870) 930-0586 or adamsgene@rittermail.com

28 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Will Gunnell. (870) 946-5755.

28 Marianna chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Justin Higgins. (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Outdoors calendar

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online