Thursday, January 12, 2017, 8:42 a.m.

Police: Arkansas man arrested after saying he'll go 'toe to toe' with officers at McDonald's

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 7:59 a.m.

terry-jerome-gatewood-52-of-north-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Terry Jerome Gatewood, 52, of North Little Rock

Police arrested a North Little Rock man Wednesday morning after he approached officers at a fast food restaurant and started berating them, authorities said.

According to a report, 52-year-old Terry Gatewood walked up to North Little Rock police officers at a McDonald's at 4008 McCain Blvd. shortly after 7 a.m. and started cursing at them. He then offered to go "toe to toe" with each officer, police said. The report did not specify how many officials Gatewood approached.

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $500 bond.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday.

