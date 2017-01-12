Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 12, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

Police investigating report that 'Black Lives Matter' was written on officer's doughnut box

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:30 p.m.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in suburban Atlanta and Krispy Kreme officials say they're investigating a blog report that a police officer found the words "Black Lives Matter" written on his box of doughnuts when he went to pick them up.

Smyrna police spokesman Louis Defense told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the agency would release a statement once they've "vetted the issue."

Krispy Kreme said in a statement Thursday that the company has apologized to Smyrna police and that its employees will undergo training to "reinforce mutual respect" between employees and customers.

The Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it. It didn't identify the officer who it says picked up the box from a Smyrna Krispy Kreme location Wednesday.

