Home /
Police: Officers find driver in labor, children with mouths taped after stopping stolen vehicle
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:02 p.m.
RAMSEY, Minn. — Police stopped a stolen vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and found the driver in labor and some of her seven child passengers with their mouths taped shut.
Police say an officer stopped the vehicle in Ramsey, Minn., just after midnight Tuesday for a traffic violation and learned it had been stolen. The expectant driver was taken to a hospital.
Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers said three other adults were detained, including one man who was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle. It's not clear how many of those adults were inside the vehicle.
Police say the children at first appeared unresponsive and officers woke them up. Some of them had packaging tape over their mouths. Paramedics checked the children, who were questioned and released to family members.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Officers find driver in labor, children with mouths taped after stopping stolen vehicle
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.