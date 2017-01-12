Proffitt's 26 propels UCA

The Central Arkansas women's basketball team scored the game's first seven points and didn't let up in its second of three consecutive road games.

UCA led by 10 points less than nine minutes into the game and by 20 seven minutes into the second quarter of an 80-49 victory at Houston Baptist.

Maggie Proffitt scored a season-high 26 points, including five three-pointers, and the Sugar Bears (10-4, 2-2 Southland) shot 52.6 percent as a team. Kierra Jordan added 22 points and Olivia McWilliams had 11 for UCA.

The Sugar Bears held Houston Baptist to 34.0 percent shooting. The Huskies (3-12, 1-4) took an early 8-7 lead in the first quarter, but missed their next eight shots as the Sugar Bears took control with a 32-7 run that ended late in the second quarter.

It was UCA's second Southland victory by 30 or more points this year. It beat Northwestern State 76-43 on Jan. 2 in Conway. It was the widest margin of victory in the series in six years.

UCA will play at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday, continuing a stretch of five of six games on the road.

