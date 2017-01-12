Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 12, 2017, 1:27 p.m.

Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The government's ethics office says several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet choices have not completed a review to avoid conflicts of interest even as Senate Republicans move rapidly to hold at least nine confirmation hearings next week. In a letter to Senate leaders, Walter Shaub, the director of the Office of Government Ethics, described the current status of several nominees, many of whom are billionaires and millionaires, in the ethics process and expressed concern about the lack of ethics reviews just days from committee hearings. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON — Congress is poised to complete its initial step toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law, as Republicans divided over how to replace it face pressure from Donald Trump for quick action.

By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.

The Republican-controlled House planned to complete the budget Friday, even amid misgivings by some GOP lawmakers. Aiming to build momentum, the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., distributed an email underscoring support for the measure by the conservative group Heritage Action.

"We must act quickly to bring relief to the American people," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

