The bumpy ride begins, maybe

President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since the election on Wednesday, and if his tone, accusations, disdain for reporters doing their jobs, assorted sycophants surrounding him, his mocking of American intelligence agencies and his continued peacock-like strutting are any indication, this 70-year-old man isn't about to change now.

It's not often that we agree with Vice President Joe Biden on something (in fact, we can't remember the last time we did) but this much is true: The president-elect really does need to grow up. The sooner the better, for this country needs adults in charge.

We look forward to the inaugural speech. And a mature, serious, perhaps even gracious Mr. President Trump. America has need of somebody like that.

Editorial on 01/12/2017