THE WEEKEND TEN

1 HORSES

The horses take to the track for the 113th season of live racing Friday at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Post times are 12:30 p.m. opening day and then 1:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. Saturday, Super Bowl Sunday and holiday Mondays. Regular admission is free. Reserved seating is $2.50 weekdays and $4.50 weekends. Parking is $2. Call (800) 625-5296 or (501) 623-4411 or visit oaklawn.com. See story on Page 4E.

2 HAMMERSTEIN

Glass slippers, a shining coach (nee pumpkin) and a happy ending are all part of the package as touring company Work Light Productions and Celebrity Attractions bring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella to the stage of Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $33-$73. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit ticketmaster.com. See story on Page 5E.

3 HONEYMOON

It's time again for florists, caterers, DJs and makeup artists to show their stuff at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Bridal Show, 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. Brides-to-be and their entourages can get tips and help from dozens of vendors and can also win prizes, play games and watch the runway fashion show. Tickets are $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door. Call (501) 378-3807 or visit arkansasbridalcommunity.com.

4 HISTORIC 1

"The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in World War II Arkansas" exhibit of artwork and documents created by the internees at Rohwer in Desha County and Jerome in Chicot and Drew counties, opens with a Second Friday Art Night reception, 5 p.m. Friday at the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, 401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The exhibition will remain up through June 24. Admission to the reception and the gallery is free. Call (501) 320-5700 or visit butlercenter.org.

5 HISTORIC 2

Take a special curator's tour of "A Diamond in the Rough: 75 Years of Historic Arkansas Museum," listen to tunes by Charles Woods and the Element and sip beer from Stone's Throw Brewing as the Historic Arkansas Museum celebrates 2nd Friday Art Night, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Admission to the museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org.

6 HUMOR

The Community Theatre of Little Rock stages November, David Mamet's satire set in the Oval Office, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Jan. 19-21 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 22 at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $16; $14 for military, students (age 10-college) and adults 65 and older; $1 off with a pair of gently used running shoes. Call (501) 410-2283 or visit ctlr-act.org.

7 HOLD THAT NOTE

Somewhere between two and three dozen singers from across the country are taking part in the Arkansas district competition for the Metropolitan Opera National Auditions, 1 p.m. Saturday, Stella Boyle Smith Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Up to three finalists in the Arkansas district will go on to the Midwest Regional audition, Feb. 5 in Kansas City, Mo.; regional winners will compete at the national level at the Metropolitan Opera. Admission is free. Visit the Facebook page, tinyurl.com/metaud2017.

8 HIGH HEELS

This weekend is the last chance to explore the history, style and importance of the shoe. ESSE Purse Museum's exhibit, "A Walk in Her Shoes," ends its run Sunday. Hours at the museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock, are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for students, ages 60 and older and military. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

9 HUMPERDINCK

People of all ages can enjoy the adventures of Westley, Buttercup and their friends as they battle the evil Prince Humperdinck at Ron Robinson Theater's Family Movie Day screening of The Princess Bride, 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5. Call (501) 320-5715 or visit ronrobinsontheater.org.

10 HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN

New Orleans-based Lightwire Theater brings its production of The Ugly Duckling, using high-tech visuals, choreography and music ranging from classical to pop to tell the the Hans Christian Andersen story, 3 p.m. Saturday, Fine Arts Center, East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets are $14.50. Call (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or visit eacc.edu.

Weekend on 01/12/2017