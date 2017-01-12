Thursday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema is expected to visit several prospects the next two days.

The contact period for January started at 12:01 this morning and will go until Jan. 29.

Bielema, offensive coordinator Dan Enos, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and receiver coach Michael Smith will visit Joe T. Robinson on Friday to see 2017 receiver commit Koilan Jackson. They will attend the basketball game of Cabot athlete and Hog commit Jarrod Barnes later that evening.

Bielema and defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads are expected to do an in-home visit with defensive back target Kamren Curl of Muskogee, Oklahoma tonight.

Rhoads is expected to visit Jenks High School in Oklahoma to see cornerback commit Jordon Curtis. He'll also do an in-home visit.

Bielema, Rhoads and Smith are expected to make an in-home visit with receiver commit Maleek Barkley of Lake Travis, Texas on Sunday. Baylor is expected to extend an offer soon. Michigan is starting to show interest.

Arkansas is expected to visit cornerback commit Jarques McClellion in Jacksonville, Fla. while he prepares for the Blue-Gray All American game to be played Jan. 21.

Junior college All American defensive lineman Malik Young said Arkansas will be visiting him.

Young, 6-3, 283 pounds of Eastern Arizona College recorded 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks and .5 tackles for loss this past season and earned NJCAA 1st Team All-American honors and was also named the Western State Football League Defensive Player of the Year.

Arkansas is communicating with several other defensive linemen. One defensive tackle has been talking to Bielema and is considering a visit to Fayetteville while another has been talking to defensive line coach Rory Segrest and is working on setting up a date to visit. Both are what you would expect to see in a 3-4 scheme.

Defensive end Gabe Richardson of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas is expecting Arkansas to see him next week.

In basketball, 2020 forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 210 of West Memphis had 17 points and 7 rebounds in 73-56 victory over Greene County Tech on Wednesday.

Class of 2018 Arkansas commitment Desi Sills led Jonesboro to a win over Marion with 25 points.

Class of 2017 running back commitment Chase Hayden of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's had 36 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in an overtime loss. As noted Wednesday, Coach Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Dan Enos and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell are expected to make an in-home visit on Saturday.