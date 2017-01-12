TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

Central Arkansas men at Houston Baptist

WHEN 8:05 p.m. Central WHERE Sharp Gym, Houston RECORDS Central Arkansas 3-13, 2-1 Southland Conference; Houston Baptist 7-7, 3-1 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway TV American Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.1 3.9 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 12.7 7.1 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.1 2.6 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 12.5 6.8 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.7 3.3 COACH Russ Pennell (12-60 in third season at UCA, 123-129 in eighth season overall) HOUSTON BAPTIST POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Braxton Bonds, 6-2, So. 8.1 4.4 G R. Chukwujekwu, 6-3, Sr. 11.1 7.2 G Colter Lasher, 6-7, Sr. 15.6 3.9 F Alex Fountain, 6-7, Sr. 8.0 2.9 C Josh Ibarra, 6-11, Jr. 10.4 6.5 COACH Ron Cottrell (459-357 in 26th season at Houston Baptist and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA HBU 69.5 Points for 76.9 84.6 Points against 75.8 -1.8 Rebound margin +3.5 -4.5 Turnover margin +0.4 41.6 FG pct. 45.0 34.7 3-pt. pct. 32.0 72.1 FT pct. 65.7 CHALK TALK UCA has a winning Southland record after three games for the first time since joining the league in 2006. ... The Bears rank 342nd of 347 teams in scoring defense at 84.6 points allowed per game, but that number is 73.0 points allowed in three Southland games. ... Jordan Howard’s scoring average to 19.1 points per game, which ranks second in the Southland.

— Troy Schulte

Arkansas women at Texas A&M

WHEN 7 p.m. Central WHERE Reed Arena, College Station, Texas RECORDS Arkansas 11-5, 0-3 SEC; Texas A&M 12-4, 2-1 RADIO Razorback Sports Network INTERNET ESPN3.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Devin Cosper, 5-10, Jr. 6.9 2.6 G Malica Monk, 5-5, So. 10.4 2.5 G Bailey Zimmerman, 6-0, So. 4.6 4.4 F Jessica Jackson, 6-3, Sr. 16.5 6.7 F Alicia Cooley, 6-3, Sr. 7.8 5.6 COACH Jimmy Dykes (41-37 in third season at Arkansas and overall) TEXAS A&M POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Cartyce Knox, 5-7, Sr. 9.7 2.8 G Danni Williams, 5-10, So. 17.7 2.8 F Anriel Howard, 5-11, So. 11.5 11.8 F Jasmine Lumpkin, 6-0, Jr. 8.6 4.0 C Khaalia Hillsman, 6-5, Jr. 16.6 8.2 COACH Gary Blair (321-133 in 14th season at Texas A&M, 728-295 in 32nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

A&M ARK 73.8 Points for 69.9 62.4 Points against 56.1 +9.5 Rebound margin +6.8 +1.4 Turnover margin +1.6 44.4 FG pct. 42.9 32.1 3-pt. pct. 34.7 75.5 FT pct. 69.0 CHALK TALK Arkansas lost an 11-point lead in a 53-52 loss to LSU at home Sunday. ... Texas A&M beat No. 24 Kentucky 77-68 at home Sunday. ... Former Fort Smith Northside standout Aahliyah Jackson has made 3 of 17 shots while playing sparingly as a freshman for the Aggies. ... The Razorbacks are 3-14 in conference road games under Jimmy Dykes.

— Rick Fires