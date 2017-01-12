UA police investigating burned body

FAYETTEVILLE — A man’s badly burned body was found Tuesday morning in a makeshift homeless encampment on otherwise unused University of Arkansas property in south Fayetteville.

Police are investigating whether the man’s death was accidental, possibly the result of an out-of-control campfire, or if foul play was involved, said Capt. Gary Crain with UA police, the lead agency in the investigation. A medical examiner’s report is pending.

“In the meantime, we’ll talk to anyone we can about what the situation is and who frequents that area,” Crain said.

He said the body was found near a tent in an area north of West 19th Street and east of South School Avenue. A man called city police at 7:42 a.m., according to dispatch records, with university police called a few minutes later, Crain said.

Yellow police tape encircled a portion of a thicketed area Tuesday afternoon roughly 50 yards south of the city’s Town Branch Trail, the tape visible to cyclists whizzing by.

Elsewhere were other tents, some larger than others, with the wooded area located near 7hill Homeless Center, a shelter, and a Salvation Army emergency shelter.

Less than a mile away but to the west of South School Avenue sits the Arkansas Research and Technology Park, a UA effort that houses hightech facilities and provides space for start-up tech companies.

University spokesman Steve Voorhies said UA purchased the land where the body was found with the thought of perhaps expanding the research park. UA bought a 31-acre lot in 2003 for $370,000 and a 25-acre lot for $250,000 in 2012.

“We have since decided we’re not going to expand in that direction,” Voorhies said. The land has been for sale for about nine months, he said.

Phyllis Thompson, who camps in the area, said she saw the remains of what she called a “tent fire” Tuesday morning.

“It was a place for him to crash,” she said of the man and the encampment site.

Crain said police had not identified the man, noting he had severe burns.

“It’s not recognizable who that person is,” Crain said.

Information for this article was contributed by Scarlet Sims of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.