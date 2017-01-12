Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 12, 2017, 11:12 a.m.

Woman, 3 children hurt, 6 children missing after fire in Baltimore

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:21 a.m.

fire-officials-stand-at-the-scene-of-an-early-morning-house-fire-in-baltimore-thursday-jan-12-2017-a-woman-and-several-children-in-the-house-were-injured-and-multiple-other-children-in-the-family-are-unaccounted-for-a-fire-official-said-thursday-ap-photopatrick-semansky

Fire officials stand at the scene of an early morning house fire in Baltimore, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. A woman and several children in the house were injured and multiple other children in the family are unaccounted for, a fire official said Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A fire official says a woman and three children are injured and six more children are unaccounted for after a house fire in northeast Baltimore.

Fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark says responding firefighters found heavy fire coming from all three floors of the home when they arrived early Thursday.

Clark says a woman and three children escaped the home. He says the woman and two children are in critical condition and the third child is in serious condition. He says another six children who lived at the home are unaccounted for.

Clark says the third floor collapsed and the second floor partially collapsed. He says the blaze is contained, but hasn't been placed under control.

The cause is under investigation, but investigators haven't been able to enter the building.

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings said in a statement Thursday the fire involved a staffer from his district office and her family.

He says "this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all."

