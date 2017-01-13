1 of 2 plane-crash victims near Gurdon ID'd

TEXARKANA -- A former Oklahoma Christian University baseball player was one of two people killed in a Jan. 5 plane crash near Gurdon, according to a news release from the school.

While the identities of those killed in the crash have not been officially released by the National Transportation Safety Board, the sports information department of Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Okla., identified one of the crash victims as Jimmy Kent.

The board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash and are expected to release a preliminary report today. A final report may require a year or 18 months, according to NTSB procedures.

Kent, 40, originally from Tulsa, transferred to Oklahoma Christian University from Abilene Christian before the 1998 season.

In 1999, the infielder-designated hitter was named to the All-Sooner Athletic Conference first-team after batting .426 with six home runs, 43 RBI and a team-leading 53 runs scored.

The FAA said the aircraft reported engine trouble and began descending. The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center lost the signal. The aircraft was traveling from McKinney, Texas, to Franklin, N.C.

Assistance from the Arkansas State Police helicopter was requested at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 to help search the area near Gurdon, state police spokesman Liz Chapman said.

Ground crews found the wreckage and located the two victims, Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson said.

State Desk on 01/13/2017