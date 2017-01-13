2.6 quake reported outside Sheridan

A minor earthquake centered near Sheridan in south-central Arkansas was recorded early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency said the 2.6-magnitude quake occurred shortly after 12:40 a.m. about 7 miles southwest of Sheridan, or about 32 miles southwest of Little Rock.

As of shortly before 9 a.m., 14 people had reported to the agency that they felt shaking they believed to be associated with the quake. The responses characterized the rumbling as weak or light.

The agency said quakes below 3.0 in magnitude generally aren't felt "except by a very few under especially favorable conditions."

There were no preliminary reports of any damage.

