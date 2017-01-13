Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 13, 2017, 6:13 a.m.

State Capitol briefs

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:03 a.m. Updated today at 3:03 a.m.

Appropriations bill sent to Hutchinson

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson the general appropriation for the expenses of the judicial and legislative branches of government.

In a 32-0 vote, the Senate approved House Bill 1066, sponsored by the Joint Budget Committee, before it recessed Thursday morning. The bill cleared the House on Wednesday.

The bill, covering fiscal 2018, includes $795,000 for special and recalled circuit judges, trial judges' expenses and district judges' travel expense reimbursement; and $368,000 for interim expense reimbursements to representatives and $200,000 for interim expense reimbursements to senators.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, this bill is the first appropriation that the General Assembly must approve before approving any other spending bill.

Expenses for Senate of $1.35M approved

In a 32-0 vote, the Senate on Thursday approved a $1.35 million appropriation through June 30 to the Senate for certain expenses.

Senate Bill 1, sponsored by the Senate Efficiency Committee, goes to the House of Representatives for further action.

The bill includes $650,000 for mileage allowances, per diem, maintenance and general operations and other expenses authorized by law; $625,000 for salaries of employees; and $75,000 for employee benefits.

A Section on 01/13/2017

Print Headline: 2018 expenses bill Sector-expenses bill sent to Hutchinson Expenses for Senate of $1.35M approved

