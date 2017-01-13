2nd man held in 2016 killing

A second man was being held Wednesday in the shooting death last summer of a man whose decomposing body was discovered in southeast Johnson County.

Johnson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Bruce Wilson said Maximus Stillwell, 30, was arrested Monday as a co-defendant with Christopher Weston, who is charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 death of 34-year-old Ricky Partin.

Wilson said he expects charges to be filed against Stillwell next week. On Monday, Circuit Judge William Pearson found there was probable cause to hold Stillwell on a first-degree murder charge in lieu of $300,000 bond. He also appointed the public defender to represent Stillwell.

Wilson said investigators believe that Stillwell was in possession of the handgun that Weston is accused of using to shoot Partin. He also was in possession of a handgun that belonged to Partin, the deputy prosecutor said.

Partin's decomposing body was found on private property near Big Piney Creek. Court records state that Partin was last seen in his truck with Weston and his dog. The next day, Weston was seen with Partin's truck and the dog, but Partin was missing, records state.

Records state that Weston told another person that he shot Partin several times in the face.

