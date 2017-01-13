5 riders to watch

Jose Ortiz

2016 STATS

MTS W P S Total $ W% T3%

1,563 351 240 226 $22.9M 22% 52%

CAREER STATS

MTS W P S Total $ W% T3%

6,324 1,158 1,036 831 $72.7M XX% XX%

• Ortiz, the nation's third-leading jockey in terms of purse money earned, is at Oaklawn for the four-day opening weekend and could return for more trips. Ortiz led the nation in wins in victory with 351, and is one of three finalist to win an Eclipse as the nation's best rider. He is loaded with top mounts this weekend and should find the winner's circle often.

Marlon St. Julien

2016 STATS

MTS W P S Total $ W% T3%

330 17 28 32 $478,559 5% 23%

CAREER STATS

MTS W P S Total $ W% T3%

23,001 2,401 2,621 2,626 $45.1M XX% XX%

• St Julien, 44, has won riding titles at Delta, Lone Star and Kentucky Downs. He has had success with several trainers who win races in Texas and Oklahoma and could have a good meeting.

Katie Clawson

2016 STATS

MTS W P S Total $ W% T3%

97 6 9 13 $180,847 6% 29%

CAREER STATS

MTS W P S Total $ W% T3%

98 6 9 13 $180,847 6% 29%

• Clawson, 19, is an apprentice rider who got her start with trainer Kellen Gorder. She has been busy galloping horses in the mornings at Oaklawn and is expected to pick up mounts from Randy Morse and other horseman with Kentucky roots, and a good start by an apprentice can always bring a lot of new business.

Sports on 01/13/2017