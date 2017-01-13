Arkansas confirms Robb Smith's departure

— Arkansas has confirmed it has parted ways with former defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

In a statement released Friday night, Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema said he has received Smith's letter of resignation. Smith verbally agreed to become Minnesota's defensive coordinator earlier this week, although the Golden Gophers have yet to officially announce the hire.

Smith's personal Twitter account has changed to reflect his new job at Minnesota.

“I would like to thank Robb for his hard work over the last three seasons and wish he and his family the best of luck," Bielema said. "My focus is on having a strong finish to our 2017 recruiting class and completing our coaching staff.”

Arkansas made a run at former Connecticut head coach Bob Diaco to fill Smith's position, according to sources, but Diaco reportedly accepted a defensive coordinator job at Nebraska on Friday.

Paul Rhoads, who spent the 2016 season as the Razorbacks' defensive backs coach, is believed to be a candidate for the coordinator vacancy. Rhoads, the former Iowa State head coach, has nine years of experience as a coordinator at Pittsburgh and Auburn.