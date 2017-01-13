Arkansas man wins 'Jeopardy!' episode

A man from Arkansas won Friday's episode of Jeopardy! with $6,227.

Fayetteville native Eli Nehus got the first question in the game, though not the last — none of the three contestants answered correctly in the Final Jeopardy! round. Fortunately for Nehus, his wager was low enough that even though he missed it, he gained the lead.

Nehus beat one-day champion Cheryl Guy, a high school principal from South Carolina.

During the game, Nehus said that when he didn’t own a TV after college, he would go to the gym every day to jog and watch Jeopardy.

At least two questions in the game could be linked back to Arkansas. One involved the TV show The Last Man on Earth with Will Forte, in which Arkansas native Mary Steenburgen appears. Another, which Nehus missed, involved President Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin.