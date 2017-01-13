Arkansas representative named to House Intelligence Committee

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas congressman has been named to the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Rick Crawford said Friday that he had been selected by House Speaker Paul Ryan to join the panel, which was formed in 1977 to oversee issues within the nation's intelligence community. The Republican said after his selection that the national security community has to evolve as threats against the U.S. change.

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, welcomed Crawford and others to the panel, saying the country faces a "complex threat matrix" ranging from jihadists to nuclear proliferation.