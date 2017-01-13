18th Zika case reported in Arkansas, state Health Department says

As of Friday, there have been 18 reported cases of Zika virus in Arkansas, according to the state Department of Health.

That count has increased by five from mid-September when the department tallied its 13th case, Arkansas Online previously reported.

All of the incidents were travel-related, the department said, and none were acquired within the state. The department also noted that its count of people diagnosed with Zika includes those who test indeterminately.

Zika is largely spread through mosquito bites, and Arkansas has the type of mosquitoes that can carry the virus, said Dr. Nate Smith, director of the department, in a news release. The virus can also be spread through the sexual transmission from a man to his sexual partner, the release said.

Arkansans who travel to other countries, especially in Central or South America or the Caribbean, are urged to avoid mosquito bites when they return for at least 10 days and go to their doctor if they experience any symptoms associated with Zika, the release said. Those symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain and red, itchy eyes, and they can last a few days up to a week, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Pregnant women are especially at risk, as Zika can lead to serious birth defects, and should consider postponing any trips overseas, the department said. There is currently no vaccine or treatment, and 4,866 cases have been reported nationwide.

Officials also listed ways to avoid mosquito bites, including using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, using air conditioning, and emptying water from containers inside the home to keep the insects outside.