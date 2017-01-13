Body in river ID'd as Little Rock man

The Pulaski County sheriff's office has released the identity of a body removed Tuesday afternoon from the Arkansas River.

Ronnie Tolbert, 47, of Little Rock was found dead by a fisherman about 3:30 p.m. near the Interstate 30 bridge on the river's south side in downtown Little Rock, agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Tolbert's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, where authorities were able to identify him using fingerprints, Burk said.

A cause of death had not been determined, according to the sheriff's office.

Tolbert had not been reported missing, authorities said.

Metro on 01/13/2017