Congress to complete first step to repealing health care law

WASHINGTON — The House is poised to back legislation that is the first step toward gutting President Barack Obama's divisive health care law.

Friday's vote would clear the way for a subsequent repeal bill to advance in the Senate without the threat of a Democratic filibuster.

The legislation doesn't need to be signed by the president and wouldn't actually change a word of the health care law. But its passage is crucial if Republicans controlling Congress are to keep their long-standing promise to scuttle the law, which has delivered health coverage to about 20 million people but is saddled with problems such as rapidly rising premiums and large co-payments.

Republicans on Friday lambasted the law and Democrats warned of harmful consequences of repealing it.

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., said during debate that the public sent a clear message in the November election that the health care law should be repealed. "This is going to happen," he said. "And we know there's going to be a replacement."

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, R-Ore., scolded Republicans for constantly trying to repeal "Obamacare" but refusing "to work with us to fine-tune the legislation when we could move forward and build on this foundation."

The timetable for the coming, binding repeal measure is uncertain, but Republicans want to pass it as quickly as possible. The House legislation would let a repeal bill pass without having to clear the 60-vote filibuster hurdle in the Senate, where Republicans control 52 seats and Democrats are gearing up for an epic battle.

After pressure from both President-elect Donald Trump and rank-and-file lawmakers, House GOP leaders are now promising to advance legislation to repeal the health law and replace it with something else at the same time.

"We have a responsibility to step in and provide relief from this failing law," House Speaker Paul Ryan told journalists on Thursday. "And we have to do it all at the same time so that everybody sees what we're trying to do."

