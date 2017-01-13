Ex-Little Rock football coach pleads guilty in sexual assault case involving student

A Little Rock high school football coach accused of having sex with a student has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, court documents posted online Friday show.

Former Parkview High School Coach William Hardiman, 45, entered the plea Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court, according to online filings. He initially pleaded not guilty in September.

Hardiman, who was arrested after a four-month investigation that began in May, was accused in an anonymous letter sent to Parkview High School Principal Dexter Booth of having a sexual relationship with a female student.

Their relationship began when the student was 17, according to the affidavit. Several sexual encounters were reported, including several times on campus at an indoor sports facility.

Hardiman's plea agreement stipulates a possible sentence of between six to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 on the class A felony charge.

Information regarding sentencing for Hardiman was not clear Friday evening. A call to his attorney, Rickey Hicks, was not immediately returned.

As part of his guilty plea, Hardiman was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Hardiman was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 17 by the Little Rock School District pending the outcome of the investigation.