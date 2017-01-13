Former Arkansas police officer gets five years in prison for sexual assault

A former Arkansas police officer who was charged with sexually assaulting a minor was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.

According to court documents, Kyle Vaughan, who previously worked for the Haskell Police Department, was also given a five-year suspended sentence. If Vaughan violates his probation, he may have to serve an additional five years in prison.

Vaughan pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault against a minor in November.

According to court documents, the violations occurred in early 2015.

He was fired from the Haskell Police Department in 2015 after being arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

In an affidavit, police said that Vaughan admitted during an interview that he had received nude photographs from a female minor via Snapchat and that he had explicit conversations with that same minor.

According to court documents, the minimum sentence for second-degree sexual assault is five years, and the maximum is 20 years.