Friday, January 13, 2017, 5:17 p.m.

Former Arkansas police officer gets five years in prison for sexual assault

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:47 p.m.

A former Arkansas police officer who was charged with sexually assaulting a minor was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.

According to court documents, Kyle Vaughan, who previously worked for the Haskell Police Department, was also given a five-year suspended sentence. If Vaughan violates his probation, he may have to serve an additional five years in prison.

Vaughan pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault against a minor in November.

According to court documents, the violations occurred in early 2015.

He was fired from the Haskell Police Department in 2015 after being arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

In an affidavit, police said that Vaughan admitted during an interview that he had received nude photographs from a female minor via Snapchat and that he had explicit conversations with that same minor.

According to court documents, the minimum sentence for second-degree sexual assault is five years, and the maximum is 20 years.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

nrb says... January 13, 2017 at 4:42 p.m.

Hope he gets at least 20 years!

