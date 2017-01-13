GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 84,

HARDING 78

Arkansas-Monticello (11-0, 7-0 GAC) kept its undefeated record intact Thursday night by withstanding a late Harding (7-4, 4-3) rally at Steelman Field House in Monticello.

UAM led 74-60 on Cobe Goosby’s free throw with 5:11 left in the game, but the Bisons were able to trim the deficit to 80-75 with 25 seconds left on Zac Ward’s layup. The Boll Weevils led by as many as 20 points in the first half.

The Boll Weevils shot 32 of 57 (56.1 percent) from the field, but only 17 of 30 (56.7 percent) from the free-throw line and turned the ball over 19 times.

Five UAM players scored 12 or more points, led by Derylton Hill’s 20. Tyrin Jones had 16, while Victor Arnick chipped in 14. Goosby and Karim Mawuenyega added 13 and 12 respectively.

Harding’s Tim Wagner led all scorers with 22 points. Will Francis had 18, while Ward and Braden Eggleston each scored 11.

ARKANSAS TECH 78,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 66

Arkansas Tech (8-3, 4-3 GAC) outscored Ouachita Baptist (6-5, 4-3) 14-7 in the final four minutes of the first half to take control at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The first 16 minutes featured three ties and eight lead changes before the Wonder Boys wrested control.

Alex Brown’s 18 points led Arkansas Tech, which got 17 points off the bench from Branden Williams. Bennie Luflie scored 15 points and had a game-high 11 rebounds, while teammate Justin Graham chipped in 12 points.

OBU’s Carven Holcolmbe scored a game 24 points. Teammate Lakee Westbrook added 20.

HENDERSON STATE 78,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 72

Henderson State (11-2, 6-1 GAC) remained unbeaten at home and extended its winning streak to seven games with its victory over Southern Arkansas (6-7, 4-3) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Henderson State led by as many as 16, 30-14, on Tyler Williams’ basket with 8:35 left in the first half. The Muleriders worked the deficit to as low as 73-70 on CJ Elkins’ free throw with 50 seconds remaining in the game.

The Reddies’ Kaylon Tappin led all scorers with 27 points. Kevin Kozan had 11 for Henderson State, while teammates Toney Foster and Chris Hawkins scored 10 points apiece.

Denarious Lockhart led SAU with 24 points and had a game-high 14 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Elkins scored 16 and reserve De’Sean Dockery had 12 in 16 minutes.

WOMEN

HARDING 70,

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 53

Harding scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit and defeat Arkansas-Monticello at Steelman Field House in Monticello.

Harding (10-2, 7-0 Great American Conference) trailed 29-27 at halftime, but made its first six shots of the third quarter, including a three-pointer by Peyton Padgett that gave Harding the lead for good. The Lady Bisons outscored the Cotton Blossoms (5-6, 2-5 GAC) 20-4 in the quarter before UAM scored six consecutive points to cut Harding’s lead to 47-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Sydnie Jones led Harding with 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor. Carolina Hogue and A’ndi Haney added 14 points each and Padgett finished with 10. Treasure Adams scored 12 points to lead Arkansas-Monticello.

ARKANSAS TECH 89,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 66

Arkansas Tech outscored Ouachita Baptist 23-13 in the second quarter and kept pace with Harding atop the conference standings with a victory at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Golden Suns (10-1, 6-1 GAC) shot 50.7 percent from the floor, including 43.2 percent from the three-point line. They outscored the Lady Tigers 28-24 in the lane, 23-16 in points off turnovers and 32-25 in points off the bench. Each team grabbed 32 rebounds. Ouachita Baptist (7-6, 4-3 GAC) shot 45.3 percent from the floor, but shot 27.8 percent from the three-point line, including 2-of-11 shooting in the second half.

Anissa Pounds scored a game-high 24 points in the victory for Arkansas Tech, while Kelsey McClure had 15 and Cheyenne North chipped in 10. Alivia Huell led Ouachita Baptist with 13 points and Madison Brittain added 12.

HENDERSON STATE 81,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 70

Kimberly Crown scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Southern Arkansas, but it wasn’t enough to overcome 23 points each from Haleigh Henson and Pink Jones as Henderson State earned a victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Southern Arkansas outrebounded Henderson State 37-29, but both teams scored 34 points in the lane. The Reddies (6-7, 6-1 GAC) turned 22 Southern Arkansas turnovers into 25 points and shot 57.1 percent from the floor, including 42.9 percent from the three-point line.

Pink tied a career high with her 23 points and Henson tied a career high with seven three-pointers made. Brittany Branum scored 11 points for the Reddies and Torrie Thompson added 10. Anna Djedjemel led Southern Arkansas (3-8, 1-6 GAC) with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor.