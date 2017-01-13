Guilty, Fouke man tells court; draws 48 years for sex abuse

A man who sexually abused four young girls was sentenced to 48 years Monday as part of a plea bargain in Miller County circuit court.

Scott Dewayne Heimeyer, 35, of Fouke, must serve at least 30 years before his case can be considered for parole, Circuit Judge Carlton Jones said at Heimeyer's plea hearing Monday afternoon at the Miller County courthouse. Heimeyer sat at the defense table, his head bowed, as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell provided factual details for each of 11 criminal counts.

The girls were 9, 10 and 11 years old when Heimeyer's abuse of them was brought to the attention of investigators with the Miller County sheriff's office.

Heimeyer entered pleas of no contest to each of the 11 counts, which include three counts of rape, six counts of second degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual indecency with a child. After hearing Mitchell's factual descriptions in each charge, Jones found Heimeyer guilty of all counts.

Heimeyer's plea agreement includes 40-year sentences on each of the three counts of rape that will run concurrently to each other. For each of the six counts of second degree sexual assault of a child, Heimeyer received eight-year terms to run concurrently but consecutively to the 40-year terms. Heimeyer received six-year terms on each of the indecency charges to run concurrently with all the other sentences.

Heimeyer was given credit for the 580 days he spent in jail waiting for resolution of the charges. Upon release from prison, Heimeyer must register as a sex offender.

Jones said Heimeyer's crimes were "completely foreign and unfathomable."

The judge noted that while Heimeyer's crimes made him eligible for a life sentence, "There is nothing this court can do to make these young ladies whole again."

Jones also noted that Heimeyer will be in his 60s before freedom becomes a possibility for him.

"Our hope is that the criminal justice system will work as a deterrent. I just don't know if it does when you still see a person commit these acts," Jones said. "You'll be parole eligible in about 30 years. At least for that period of time you'll be unable to offend."

State Desk on 01/13/2017