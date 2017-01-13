Hogs commit Joe demonstrating touch

Fort Smith Northside junior guard Isaiah Joe, an Arkansas commitment, is considered one of the best shooters in the state. His play this season isn't hurting that reputation.

He scored 34 points in a 76-69 road victory over Little Rock Central on Tuesday while knocking down 10 of 13 shots from beyond the three-point line.

Joe, 6-4, 165 pounds, is averaging 19.6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists a game while shooting 50 percent from the field, 46 percent from beyond the three-point line and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Northside Coach Eric Burnett said Joe is aided by point guard Tevin Brewer, who is cousins with former Hog guards Ron Brewer Sr. and Ronnie Brewer.

"When Tevin attacks the basket, they have to go off and help, so when they do that they're picking their poison," Burnett said. "They're letting Isaiah spot up and knock those threes down."

Burnett said Joe also benefits from the Grizzlies' uptempo style of play.

"The kids find him in transition and wham, he knocks it down," Burnett said. "The guys on the team are doing a really good job of finding Isaiah when he's on the floor."

Joe is one of five Arkansas commitments that played for the 16-under Arkansas Hawks in the spring and summer.

Forward Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225, of Thomasville, Ga.; Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview; and guard Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, of Jonesboro are juniors. Sophomore point guard Justice Hill, 5-11, 160, of Little Rock Christian is a 2019 commitment.

ESPN rates Joe a four-star prospect. He shoots 700 shots after each practice and is often seen at the Northside gym on the weekends.

"The kid puts in a lot of work every day on his jump shot," Burnett said. "He's the last one to leave the gym. He's up here every weekend on the ball machine getting a thousand shots in. When he steps out for a game it's just like practice for him because he works at it so hard."

Burnett credit's Joe's parents, Derrick and Nicole, for raising a young man that's solid on and off the court.

"You're not going to meet a better kid than him," Burnett said. "He's a great overall kid. Of course, nowadays you have to give credit to the parents because you can tell they have spent time with him in making him the young man he is today."

Coaches on trail

Thursday was the first day of the contact period for January, and Coach Bret Bielema and his staff hit the road visiting recruits they're trying to land for the 2017 class along with the committed prospects.

Bielema visited junior college All-American defensive lineman Malik Young on Thursday morning.

Young, 6-3, 283 pounds of Eastern Arizona College, has about 15 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona State, TCU, Louisville and Nebraska. The Hogs are showing strong interest.

He recorded 65 tackles and 1½ sacks this past season and earned NJCAA first-team All-American honors while also being named the Western State Football League defensive player of the year. He plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 20-22.

Bielema, defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads and recruiting coordinator E.K. Franks made an in-home visit with defensive back Kamren Curl on Thursday night. Shortly after the coaches left, he announced on Twitter he plans to announce his decision Thursday.

He had planned to make a decision on national signing day Feb. 1.

Curl, 6-2, 180, of Muskogee, Okla., said he has narrowed his list of 25 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, TCU, Ole Miss and Baylor.

He and his father, Greg, visited Fayetteville for the Hogs' 31-10 victory over Florida on Nov. 5. Before the in-home visit, they had plans for an official visit to Arkansas on Jan. 27 but have changed the trip to Jan 20-22.

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson watched Jackson Carman, the No. 1 rated offensive tackle in the nation, work out Thursday.

Carman, 6-6, 300, 4.97 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Fairfield High School in Ohio has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ohio State, Alabama, Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, Nebraska and numerous others.

ESPN rates him the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 4 overall prospect for the 2018 class.

Receivers coach Michael Smith visited the school and home of defensive back Brad Stewart on Thursday.

Stewart, 6-1, 190, of McDonogh 35 High School in New Orleans has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Florida State and others. ESPN rates him the No. 13 safety and No. 193 overall prospect for the 2017 class.

Stewart's cousin is Hog redshirt freshman linebacker Giovanni LaFrance. Stewart visited the Razorbacks for last year's spring game, and he has plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

