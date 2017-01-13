Innocent, says man shot by homeowner

A man who was shot by a resident while, the resident said, he was trying to break into his west Little Rock home pleaded innocent Thursday.

Isaac Dale III, 31, of Little Rock was arrested on charges of criminal attempt and failure to appear. Through defense attorney Lisa Walton, he pleaded innocent Thursday morning in Little Rock District Court, presided over by special District Judge Lea Ellen Fowler.

Walton told Fowler that Dale is a Little Rock native who now lives in Fayetteville but was visiting family Tuesday, when the alleged break-in occurred. Dale works in landscaping and is a father to four children, she said, and he is currently enrolled in college classes.

Walton then asked Fowler to set Dale's bail at $5,000, and the judge agreed. Dale was still being held at the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.

At the hearing, prosecuting attorney Lauren Eldridge summarized the allegations against Dale: A 32-year-old Little Rock man told authorities Dale used a crowbar and attempted to break into the man's home on Shawnee Forest Drive in west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

The resident then opened fire with a revolver, striking Dale multiple times, police said.

The homeowner told authorities Dale got into a black truck parked in the driveway and sped away, causing items to fall out of the back of the vehicle. Minutes later, Dale showed up at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary seeking treatment for his gunshot wounds.

At the hearing, Eldridge said the resident told authorities he knew Dale and that Dale had stolen property from him before. After talking with investigators, the homeowner was released without charges, pending a review.

A hearing was set for March 13.

