What Mike Anderson said Friday

— Mike Anderson reviews Arkansas' loss to Mississippi State and previews Saturday's home matchup with Missouri.

Mike Anderson

— Missouri is a place he coached, but the bigger picture is that it's a home game and they need to take care of their home court after not doing so. They need to come out with energy and fire.

— Missouri has been in games. Barnett transferring in has helped. Tigers are coming in with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

— Wants to see how Hogs respond to adversity. Have been good at home, need to get back to that.

— Need to play defense and not just try to outscore teams.

— Some defensive issues stem from guys not being on the same page. Help is late and rotations haven't been on point. The end of defense is rebounding the ball. Weatherspoon hit some deep shots, but Mississippi State some open looks.

— Thinks more guys need to crash the defensive boards instead of leaking out. They work on hitting people and boxing out every day. Rebounding is about toughness. Guard rebounding has been a focus.

— Didn't see the energy level that you have to have in the Mississippi State game. Playing with energy gets the crowd involved.

— Missouri having 25 offensive rebounds against Auburn is a concern. "We want to attack the glass."

— Missouri will send three or four guards to the offensive glass, so they have to be ready for that and then make the Tigers pay on the other end.

— Trey Thompson picked up a few quick fouls. Him and Moses Kingsley playing together is somewhat dependent on flow of the game. Might've helped rebounding. The quick 4s have to do a better job. Guards have to do a better job. Top teams have guards rebounding in a big way.

— Kingsley was in position for some rebounds and also went for some blocks. Other guys have to step in and help him on the glass.

— Thought Dusty Hannahs had a nice flow coming off the bench the other night. He's got to do more than just shoot the ball. "I think he'll be OK. He's one of those guys that's a target, as well. He's not unknown anymore." Has to figure out other ways to be effective on the floor.

— Have to keep Kevin Puryear off the offensive glass. Kid from St. Louis he's familiar with from his time in Missouri.