WATCH: Actress tells Seth Meyers about her party at Little Rock restaurant

When Arkansas native Mary Steenburgen appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, she gave a shoutout to a Little Rock restaurant.

South on Main, which Steenburgen co-owns with her husband, Ted Danson, of Cheers fame, was the site of the birthday party for Steenburgen's 92-year-old Aunt Freda.

Some special guests attended the soiree.

Steenburgen said she invited Will Forte and some other castmates from The Last Man on Earth to the party, not really expecting them to show up.

“We had a wild bash, and Will Forte danced with every 80-year-old woman there,” she said.

Meyers pointed out that you can’t get a direct flight to Little Rock from Los Angeles, where The Last Man on Earth is filmed.

“You have to work to get there,” Steenburgen said. “But it is fantastic once you get there.”

Meyers agreed: “I’ve been there; it is worth the trip."