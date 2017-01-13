NLR police arrest 'toe to toe' inviter

Police arrested a North Little Rock man Wednesday morning after he approached officers at a fast-food restaurant and started berating them, authorities said.

According to a report, 52-year-old Terry Gatewood walked up to North Little Rock police officers at a McDonald's at 4008 McCain Blvd. shortly after 7 a.m. and started cursing at them. He then offered to go "toe to toe" with each officer, police said. The report did not specify how many officials Gatewood approached.

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and was being held at the Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of $500 bond.

Thieves make off with church meat

A Little Rock church's meat supply was stolen from its kitchen Wednesday, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a burglary at Mount Zion Baptist Church at 924 S. Cross St. around 5:30 p.m.

A 79-year-old man told police that he went to the church kitchen that evening for service to find that a window on the east side of the building had been broken.

The report listed the stolen items as three packages of chicken wings, one package of chicken thighs and an undisclosed amount of pork roast.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

