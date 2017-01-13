Notre Dame rallies late to beat Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Fighting Irish were at their best down the stretch once again, which is why they’re still unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

V.J. Beachem sank the goahead basket and made the clinching steal as No. 20 Notre Dame rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 2 1/2 minutes to beat Miami 67-62 on Thursday night.

The Fighting Irish (15-2, 4-0) outscored Miami 10-1 down the stretch to earn their sixth consecutive victory. Their four league victories have been by a total of 18 points.

“Our fan base is all on heart medication,” Coach Mike Brey said. “I loved our mental toughness again to finish.”

A sellout crowd failed to rattle the Irish, who snapped Miami’s 21-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes (11-4, 1-2) led 61-57 with 2:30 left before Notre Dame rallied.

“Obviously we have some experience there,” Irish junior Steve Vasturia said. “It’s a testament to guys not being afraid to step up and staying confident. We’ve been able to get big defensive stops in all four of these wins; that has been the backbone.”

Beachem’s reverse layup put the Fighting Irish ahead 63-61 with 1:04 to go. After Ja’Quan Newton made one of two free throws for Miami, Vasturia drove for a layup with 8 seconds remaining.

Following a timeout, Beachem made a steal on the inbounds play, and Matt Farrell’s two free throws iced the victory.

Miami Coach Jim Larranaga declined to blame his young team’s inexperience on the fade at the finish.

“It’s more of a factor of how cool, calm and collected Notre Dame is at the end of these games,” Larranaga said.

Farrell led the Irish with 15 points and six assists, and Beachem had 13 points. Vasturia added 10 point.

Davon Reed tied a career high with 21 points for Miami.

In others games involving Top 25 men’s teams, Przemek Karnowski scored 17 points as No. 5 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 93-55 to remain the nation’s only undefeated Division I basketball team. Zach Collins scored 15 points and Silas Melson added 13 for Gonzaga (16-0, 4-0 West Coast). Buay Tuach scored 19 points for Loyola Marymount (8-8, 1-4). … Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 30 points, Kadeem Allen added 18 and No. 16 Arizona used a dominating first half to beat rival Arizona State 91-75. Dusan Ristic contributed 16 points for Arizona (16-2, 5-0 Pac-12). Obinna Oleka led Arizona State (9-9, 2-3) with 22 points. … Peter Jok scored 29 points and Iowa rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat No. 17 Purdue 83-78. Freshman Tyler Cook had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten). Caleb Swanigan led Purdue (14-4, 3-2) with 17 points. … Bronson Koenig scored 21 points as No. 18 Wisconsin recovered from a poor shooting performance four days earlier to blitz Ohio State 89-66. Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot 49 percent from the field, including a season-best 55 percent from the three-point line. Nigel Hayes added 15 points, while Vitto Brown scored 12. Ohio State (10-7, 0-4) was led by JaQuan Lyle’s 13 points. … Troy Caupain scored 16 points and blunted SMU’s comeback, and No. 22 Cincinnati let most of a 15-point lead slip away before holding on for a 66-64 victory. Gary Clark led Cincinnati (14-2, 4-0) with 18 points. Sterling Brown led the Mustangs (14-4, 4-1) with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. … Devon Daniels scored 17 points and Utah earned its first victory against a ranked team this season with an 86-64 victory over No. 25 USC. David Collette and Lorenzo Bonam added 15 apiece for the Utes (12-4, 3-1 Pac-12). Chimezie Metu paced USC (15-3, 2-3) with 17 points.

SOUTHLAND MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 89,

HOUSTON BAPTIST 78

Jordan Howard made five three-pointers and was one of three Central Arkansas players with 20 points or more and the Bears cruised to another Southland victory, this over Houston Baptist (7-8, 3-2 Southland) on Thursday in Houston. Howard had 27 points, while Mathieu Kamba and Derreck Brooks each had 20. The Bears (4-13, 3-1) continued their best start to their Southland schedule since joining the league in 2006, and are now one of three league teams with one league loss.

They got there Thursday with a big first half, in which the Bears made 17 of 33 shots from the floor and seven three-pointers to take a 46-27 lead at halftime. UCA extended its lead to 52-31 on a Brooks layup three minutes into the half. Houston Baptist got within 69-60 with 5:58 left, but Tanner Schmit made a jumper with 5:29 left and UCA led by 11 or more the rest of the game.

Kamba made 8 of 15 shots from the floor and Brooks made 8 of 13 for the Bears, who shot 51.6 percent from the floor and 15 of 16 free throws.

Colter Lasher had 19 points to lead Houston Baptist, which shot 41.8 percent from the floor and just 6 of 22 from three-point range.

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 67, MIAMI 62