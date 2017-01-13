Police: Arkansas man kicks down door, punches woman, then hides in her closet

After allegedly kicking down a door and assaulting a woman, an Arkansas man hid in her utility closet until he was apprehended by North Little Rock police Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Police arrived at a residence on Meadowbrook Lane around 5:10 p.m. after the victim called police and said her ex-boyfriend had attacked her, officer Ira D. Whitney wrote in a report.

The victim came outside and told officers 24-year-old Eric Mills Jr. of Forrest City was still in her residence. She said Mills arrived at her home in a white Dodge Charger, kicked in the door, then repeatedly punched her in the head, Whitney wrote. He also pushed the victim onto her bed, breaking it, and rifled through her purse, she told authorities.

Mills did not come out of the residence when asked, officials said, so they went inside and found him hiding in the utility room closet. Mills still refused to submit to arrest, so authorities used a police dog that bit Mills on his right foot before he was taken into custody, the report said.

Mills was treated for the bite at a local hospital before he was transported to the Pulaski County jail.

Mills faces charges of burglary, third-degree domestic battery and refusal to submit, records show.